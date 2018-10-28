Regency Hotel guard critical after being shot in attempted robbery

An armed security guard on duty at the Regency Hotel located on Hadfield Street, Georgetown was shot in the abdomen by two armed men who discharged several rounds during an attempted robbery at the hotel about 22:45h on Friday.

According to the police, the security guard is presently warded at a private medical institution and is said to be in a critical condition.

The suspects who are being sought reportedly fled the scene after the injured guard discharged a round at them.

Investigations are ongoing.

More details in a subsequent report.