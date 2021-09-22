Reg. 7 records highest COVID-19 deaths per capita with 18 in every 10,000

The threat of COVID-19 spiralling out of control in Guyana is ever more present, since there has been a steady rise in the number of fatalities along with recorded cases. Thus far, 738 persons have died from the virus, and 29,824 persons have tested positive.

According to the 2012 census, Guyana’s population is 746,955, and based on the current trend, 400 persons in every 10,000 would contract COVID, while 10 persons in every 10,000 would die from the virus.

A calculation of the regional deaths per capita shows that Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), with population of 18,375, has the highest, with 18 deaths per 10,000 residents. This is followed by Region One (Barima-Waini), with a population of 27,643 and a record of 15 deaths in every 10,000.

Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) has a death per capita of 13 per every 10,000 and a population of 39,992. Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which has both the largest population and death toll – 311,563 and 367 respectively – records 12 deaths in every 10,000 persons.

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), with a population of 46,810, records 5 deaths in every 10,000. Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has the second largest population with 107,785 residents and a death rate of 9 in every 10,000. Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), with a population of 49,820, has a death rate of 7.

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has 109,652 residents and 6 deaths are recorded in every 10,000; and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), with both the smallest number of residents and death toll, records 5 deaths in every 10,000 when compared with its 11,077 residents.

Additionally, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), with 24,238 residents, records 9 deaths in every 10,000.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is leading that tally with both the highest number of recorded deaths as well as persons testing positive.

Based on the numbers compiled by this publication, 367 persons residing in the Demerara-Mahaica Region have succumbed to the virus.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health’s numbers indicate that 14,215 of the residents in Region Four have received a positive COVID-19 test.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is following Region Four with 98 deaths recorded since the first case was discovered in the country.

Meanwhile, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) has recorded the lowest number of fatalities, with just 5 in the last 18 months.

Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case and death in March 2020, and according to the numbers, thus far, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded 41 deaths; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) 24; Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica) 36; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) 62; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) 33; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) 21; and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) 51.