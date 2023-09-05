Reg. 7 quarry employees drown in Essequibo River

Hours after a missing persons report was made last evening to the Bartica Police Station in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), police today recovered the bodies of two men floating in the Essequibo River.

They have been identified as Vijai Lallmoni and Solendra Bookmohan, both employees of the St Mary’s Quarry, Region Seven.

The discovery was made at around 11:00hrs today. Lallmoni’s body was found in the vicinity of Agatash Village while Bookmohan’s was found in the Puerto Rima area.

It is suspected that the duo were involved in a boat accident in the river.

Lallmoni’s wife, Rozana, told police that her husband and his co-worker, who is also his son-in-law, boarded a wooden boat powered by a 40 Horse Power Yamaha Engine, and left for Bartica to purchase goods for their kitchen.

Based on information received, the woman went in the Essequibo River to an area called Sachrilla Bay and found the boat adrift, with the engine idling and no sign of the victims.

After calls to the victims’ cellular phones went unanswered, the woman proceeded to the Bartica Police Station, where she made a report.

Ranks visited the scene last evening and examined the mentioned boat, which was adrift in the river.

A search effort was immediately launched. However, there were no signs of the two men, and the search efforts continued until the bodies were found this morning.

“The victims are suspected to have drowned,” police said. Investigations are in progress.

