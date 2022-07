A 55-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The man was unvaccinated. His demise takes the country’s death toll to 1,259 while the total positives recorded to date is now 68,020 following the detection of 91 new cases.

There are 35 persons hospitalised, four of whom are in the ICU. A total of 801 are isolating at home while one person is in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 65,921.