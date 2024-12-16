Reg. 7 businesswoman allegedly raped at knifepoint

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 22:50 hrs last night (Sunday December 15th, 2024), Sergeant 18454 Haywood of the Imbaimadai Police Station received a report of an alleged Rape committed on a 56-year-old businesswoman. The alleged perpetrator is described as an identifiable male (particulars unknown). The incident reportedly occurred at about 20:30hrs last night in Region #7.

The victim alleged that on the mentioned date and time, she was lying in a hammock in her shop when the identifiable male approached, holding an object that appeared to be a knife. The assailant reportedly threatened the victim, instructing her not to make a sound or he would kill her. He then removed her underwear and had forced sexual intercourse with her for approximately ten (10) minutes. After the act, the suspect escaped into nearby bushes.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

