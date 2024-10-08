Reg. 2 RDC commissions $8M generator to ensure uninterrupted operations

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two,(Pomeroon-Supenaam) has taken a significant step towards improving its operational efficiency with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art, 400-amp, 3-phase standby generator, valued at $8 million.

The newly installed automatic generator is designed to activate within seconds of a power outage, ensuring a seamless supply of electricity, thereby preventing disruptions to the work of the RDC.

This critical infrastructure upgrade is expected to strengthen the RDC’s capacity to deliver services effectively by maintaining uninterrupted operations, even during electricity outages.

Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit highlighted the importance of the newly installed generator for the RDC’s operations. He explained that the demand for electricity has significantly increased over the years, particularly with the addition of more appliances like air conditioners in the building. This surge in power consumption created challenges for the previous generator, which struggled to meet the required load, leading to frequent disruptions in the work environment.

“We’ve seen an increase in the use of appliances, especially air conditioners, which are now essential for our staff to work comfortably and efficiently. The old generator simply couldn’t keep up with the demand, and as a result, there were frequent power outages that delayed critical tasks and affected productivity,” Oodit noted.

He further emphasised that the new generator, with its automatic switch-over mechanism, will activate immediately during any power outage, preventing downtime and ensuring continuous operations. “The installation of this generator is a timely intervention. We needed something more powerful that could provide a consistent and reliable power supply to the entire RDC compound. Now, with the automatic changeover, our staff and senior officials can continue their work without any interruptions,” he explained.

