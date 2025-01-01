‘Reflect on the progress we have made together’ – PPP GS in New Year’s Day Message

See full statement from PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo:

As we step into 2025, a pivotal year for Guyana and our democracy, I extend warm and heartfelt New Year greetings to all Guyanese, both at home and abroad.

This year is a defining moment for our nation. As we prepare for the upcoming elections, I urge every citizen to reflect on the progress we have made together, despite the challenges, and the prosperous future we can look forward to as a people.

Over the past four years, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has worked tirelessly to fulfil—and even surpass—the commitments made in our 2020-2025 Manifesto.

In 2024, the PPP/C government achieved significant milestones across multiple sectors. Over 3,000 community roads and 200 bridges were constructed, while major highway expansions reduced traffic congestion and boosted economic zones. The energy sector advanced through ongoing work on the transformative Gas-to-Energy Project, alongside investments in solar energy for electrification in multiple hinterland communities. Employment surged with the creation of over 60,000 jobs, while increased public sector salaries boosted disposable incomes. Approximately 38,000 house lots were distributed, and affordable housing programmes improved living standards. Education saw the distribution of 50,000 scholarships and expanded cash grants for students, while healthcare infrastructure grew with ongoing efforts to construct 12 new hospitals and expand telemedicine services. The agricultural sector benefited from billions of dollars invested to enhance food security and exports, while social welfare measures included increased pensions and bonuses for members of the Disciplined Services. In response to global increases in the cost of living, our citizens also benefited from several interventions throughout the year, including the $100,000 cash grant.

Successful carbon credit agreements injected billions in direct support to over 240 Amerindian village economies, alongside advancements in the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, highlighting Guyana’s environmental leadership. Tax reforms alleviated financial burdens, and initiatives in technology, tourism, and digitized public services further modernized the country.

These achievements reflect our unwavering dedication to the betterment of every Guyanese community, regardless of size or location.

Our achievements speak for themselves. From advancements in women’s and youth empowerment to the robust development of infrastructure and the empowerment of every sector of society, we have delivered not only on our promises but also on the trust you placed in us when we were given a mandate to govern.

Yet, as we celebrate these milestones, we must also recognize the responsibility that lies ahead. The upcoming 2025 elections are not just about choosing a government—they are about safeguarding the freedoms, rights, and democratic principles that form the foundation of our nation. The preservation of democracy demands vigilance and unity.

To this end, I wish to emphasize that a united Guyana is the only path forward. I call on every Guyanese to look beyond race, ethnicity, and divisive rhetoric when choosing leaders and judge leadership by its track record of delivering for the people.

The PPP remains proud to be the only multi-ethnic political party in Guyana, representing and uplifting the rich diversity of our nation.

At the same time, we cannot ignore the lessons of the past. The transgressions of the PNCR, APNU, and AFC—whether through undermining democracy, mismanaging resources, or harming our people—must not be forgotten or excused. Accountability is critical to maintaining justice, transparency, and good governance for future generations.

As we move into this critical year, let us commit to working together for a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Guyana.

Your support will be essential as we continue to build a nation that offers opportunity, unity, and hope for all.

On behalf of the People’s Progressive Party, I wish you and your families a Happy New Year. May 2025 bring continued progress, peace, and success to our beloved Guyana.

