Reflect on sacrifices made by our African ancestors – PPP

SEE BELOW FOR A MESSAGE FROM THE PPP ON THE OCCASION OF EMANCIPATION 2021:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend greetings to our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters across the country and in those in the Diaspora on the occasion of Emancipation 2021, which marks the 187th anniversary of the formal abolition of slavery in British colonies.

This anniversary provides yet another opportune moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our African ancestors who were brought to these shores in chains in order to provide free labour to the sugar planters. Stripped of their humanity and dignity and forced to toil long hours, to say that our African ancestors suffered at the hands of the sugar planters would be a gross understatement. During that genocidal process, many were tortured and brutally killed for standing up for their rights. In the long march to freedom, many battles were fought, including the Berbice Slave rebellion led by our National Hero, Cuffy. In the end, the resilient spirit of resistance prevailed and freedom was attained.

The fortitude and the resoluteness for success of our African ancestors and the foundations they laid for our society, must therefore serve to imbue us all with a profound sense of pride and purpose as we endeavour together to build our country for the betterment of all and to confront adversities. The values they have instilled and the contributions they and their descendants have and continue to make in advancing our country will remain invaluable.

Traditionally, during this period, there would have been a plethora of activities across the country to mark this very significant national event which attracted thousands of Guyanese. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unavoidable scaling down of public events again with direct impact on this year’s celebrations. Despite those challenges, the true spirit of what Emancipation symbolizes will never be diminished.

Our Party once again extends Emancipation greetings to all Guyanese, in particular our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters.