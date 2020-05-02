RECOUNT: Political parties pushing for live-streaming but APNU/AFC objects

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today held a meeting with all political parties which contested the recently held elections to discuss matters relating to the upcoming recount exercise.

During the discussions, all political parties – except for the APNU/AFC coalition – advocated for the activity to be live-streamed, in the interest of transparency.

In addition to objecting to live-streaming, the APNU/AFC coalition – which is being represented by Joseph Harmon and Amna Ally – also want the use of cellphones to be restricted during the exercise.

Of concern to many of the political parties was the absence of Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and his Deputy Roxanne Myers – both of whom play a crucial part in the process since they head the GECOM Secretariat.

Concerns were also raised about security, with PPP/C’s Anil Nandlall appealing for private security to be employed due to lack of trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He referred to incidents which occurred at the Office of the Returning Officer for Region Four where cops forced duly accredited persons out of the building.

The stakeholders meeting also included representatives of the high-level delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which arrived yesterday and five of the six GECOM Commissioners.

Regarding a starting date for the recount, no decision was made but the event is likely to start sometime next week.