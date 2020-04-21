Recount date to be announced once details are finalised – GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission said a date for the commencement of the countrywide recount will be announced once “all the details have been finalised”, particularly as it relates to the arrival of a team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to observe the process.

See full statement from GECOM:

21 April 2020, GEORGETOWN – Chairman of the National Coronavirus Task Force (NCTF), Hon. Moses Nagamootoo has indicated to the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission that consequent to an intervention by H.E. President David Granger, the task force have reviewed its previous decision in relation to the medical protocols for the CARICOM delegation.

In his communication to the GECOM Chairperson the Prime Minister explained that the reason for the review was based on the President’s insistence that, “nothing should be done, or appears to be done, that could delay the start of the recount process”.

As such, the task force have now provided two options for the CARICOM officials to utilize to ensure they are medically cleared in light of the COVID-19 pandemic before participating in the National Recount:

I. That the CARICOM officials identified to participate in the recount of ballots be permitted to undergo WHO-approved PCR COVID-19 tests in their respective home country prior to arrival in Guyana, and they will be permitted entry on the basis that such test results are negative;

II. If any official is unable to have such medical test conducted prior to arrival in Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health will have such test done upon arrival in Guyana on condition that the official self-quarantines for a maximum of 48 hours while the test results are being ascertained.

This information has also been communicated to the CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who will communicate to the GECOM Chairperson all decisions in this regard and the expected arrival of the team.

Against this backdrop, once all the details have been finalized in relation to this matter, a commencement date for the national recount would be announced.

The Guyana Elections Commission remains resolute at ensuring the recount exercise commences within the shortest possible time and concludes in an expeditious, credible and transparent manner.