Recount at a Region Four station stops two hours early

Concerns have been raised over a decision to stop the recount of votes at Work Station #9 which deals with Region Four (Demerara Mahaica), two hours before the process was scheduled to conclude.

Executive Member of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Anil Nandlall, during an interview with media operatives, expressed concerns that the count had stopped when there was still two hours remaining in the work day.

“That is totally unacceptable,” he stated.

Nandlall explained that he was told that APNU+AFC Agent Carol Joseph – who is part of that station – informed that she has to travel all the way to the West Coast of Berbice.

“And she requested that the operations close prematurely,” Nandlall said, reiterating that it is unacceptable.

APNU+AFC Commissioner at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Vincent Alexander defended the move to stop the recount early, noting that it was done for security reasons.

He said if the station had started another box, the exercise would have lasted beyond the scheduled 19:00hrs time of conclusion.

According to Alexander, “We are not going to cut a seal and leave that seal unattended.”

Meanwhile, both Nandlall and Alexander expressed concerns over the slow pace at which the recount was conducted on day one.

However, they both expressed hope that the pace will improve in the coming days.