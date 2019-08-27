Record numbers in shelters in Barbados ahead of tropical storm Dorian

A record number of residents sought refuge in shelters across Barbados yesterday as the country braced for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Early last night, Chief Education Officer and Chief Shelter Warden, Karen Best, said there were 59 persons staying in shelters – a first for Barbados. But by this morning it was disclosed that the number of people seeking accommodation in 38 shelters across the island was much higher – 103.

“We have never had that number, and I guess it was all because of the seriousness of the Prime Minister and the approach, for Barbadians to understand that we are looking at a system that is going to pass very close to Barbados or over,” Best said last night.

She added that changes had to be made to the shelters list, as the work being done under the Domestic Summer Work Programme had affected the availability of some schools.

This morning it was reported that everything went well at the shelters, and cleaning crews will be deployed to clean the shelters, in preparation for the resumption of regular activities.

The centre of Tropical Dorian passed across the southern tip of Barbados at about 10 o’clock last night and the island experienced sustained wind speeds of 38 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Similar conditions persisted for the following few hours with a gradual decrease thereafter.

No major incidents, damage or injuries were reported and the all-clear was given at 5 a.m., with provisions being made for the reopening of businesses and the public service at 10 a.m. (Caribbean360.com)