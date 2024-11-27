Record night for Global Super League opener

The opening match of the ExxonMobil Global Super League (GSL) saw a record 4.2million combined broadcast and digital viewership for the first game of a Caribbean based cricket tournament. With the game shown by broadcasters in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, the Caribbean, India, Pakistan, Nepal, New Zealand and the United Kingdom it had massive global reach.

Additionally the match was shown on the tournament’s YouTube and Facebook channels around the world which allowed cricket fans to tune in as the Guyana Amazon Warriors of the Caribbean Premier League claimed victory over the Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Super League.

The GSL sees teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Guyana and Pakistan competing for a US$1million dollar prize pool across 11 matches at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the GSL, said: “The GSL is a fantastic way to showcase the vibrant and booming Guyana to the rest of the world and it is fantastic that the first match generated so much interest around the globe. We are sure that we will continue to see these numbers grow as these teams entertain fans in Providence and those watching around across the globe.”

The Global Super League is an annual T20 tournament that takes place in Guyana featuring T20 teams from around the world. The inaugural event will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Five teams will compete for a US$1million prize fund across 11 matches that take place from 26 November to 6 December 2024. The five teams for the 2024 tournament will be Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hampshire Hawks, Lahore Qalandars, Rangpur Riders and Victoria.

