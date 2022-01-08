Record-breaking 1,016 new COVID-19 cases; 1 death recorded

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Guyana, the country has seen another record-breaking number of new novel coronavirus infections detected in the last 24-hour.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, a whopping 1,016 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,245 of which a staggering 5,252 are currently active cases. These include four patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 5,248 persons are in isolation, that is, 96 in institutional isolation and the remaining 5,152 in home isolation.

Another 16 persons are also in institutional quarantine, according to the Dashboard.

Meanwhile, only one person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died in the last 24-hour. This latest fatality is a 46-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who was unvaccinated and died on Friday.

Consequently, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has gone up to 1067, while the COVID-19 death toll for the year thus far is 12.

On the other hand, some 37,930 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date.