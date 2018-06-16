Re-migrants from Venezuela claiming mineral-rich land must prove citizenship – Foreign Affairs

Re-migrant Guyanese from Venezuela claiming land in Ekereku, Region Seven must be able to prove their citizenship to the satisfaction of immigration authorities a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry issued a statement noting the claims to the mineral-rich land is not a straightforward case. The statement came following a report in sections of the local media.

Cabinet has mandated the requisite ministries and agencies to investigate the matter, the statement added.

The ministry said while the government is committed to ensuring the rights of our indigenous peoples are respected, none of the persons in question has been able to prove their citizenship to the satisfaction of immigration authorities.

Without this proof, they are not entitled to enter Guyana without permission from the relevant authorities.

In such a case, there can be no claim to assets in Guyana since the ministry is unsure whether these persons are Guyanese or whether they actually hold Venezuelan citizenship.

The ministry also cited security and other legal issues arising from the persons claiming land where gold is being mined without proper documentation.