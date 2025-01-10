RBL CPL 2025 to take place from August 14 to September 21

The 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place from Thursday 14 August to Sunday 21 September.

This window has been agreed between CPL and Cricket West Indies (CWI) and once again there will be no clash with West Indies international matches.

The six teams taking part in the 2025 season will be Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. The teams will compete across 34 matches to decide who will claim the 2025 CPL title.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank CPL, said: “We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL. The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025.”

Lynford Inverary, Cricket West Indies acting CEO and COO, said: “We are delighted to confirm the 2025 CPL window. While CWI continues to take a leading role in shaping our overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem, playing an important role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean. Our collaboration with CPL ensures that the best talent will be on display while avoiding any conflicts with international cricket.”

