Rayon Griffith appointed Guyana Amazon Warriors Head Coach

Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced the appointment of Rayon Griffith as the Head Coach for the upcoming 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Griffith is no stranger to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, having performed in the capacity of Lead Coach last season. Prior to that, Griffith served three seasons as the Assistant Coach for the five-time finalists.

Currently, the 43-year-old Level Three certified coach serves as the West Indies Senior Men’s Fielding Coach while also completing stints with the West Indies A team and Guyana national side where he was instrumental in the franchise winning five consecutive First-Class titles.

Griffith, during his playing days featured in 22 First Class matches and 22 List A games where he took 56 and 22 wickets respectively. With the bat, he has a high score of 82 not out before hanging up his gloves after the 2007 season.

Speaking on his appointment, Griffith said: “It is truly a privilege to continue with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, this time in the capacity of Head Coach. I am overjoyed that the franchise has decided to appoint me in this role. This franchise holds a special place in my heart and working along with them has been a remarkable experience. I have no doubt this season will be nothing short of fantastic.

“I am really looking forward to working with the team, we have a number of quality players both locally, regionally and internationally. Some of them have been with the franchise for a number of years and I enjoy working with them.”

Dr. Bobby Ramroop, Chairman of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, said: “We are excited to have Rayon Griffith at the helm of our coaching staff this year. He has been a key member of this family for a number of years and has worked exceptionally well. We wish him well in his new role and look forward to a successful season.”

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. In 2022 there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 31 August to 4 September.

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership has passed 500 million in both 2020 and in 2021 to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. In 2022 there will be the first running of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The Massy WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 31 August to 4 September.