“Rawle Dog” shot by “Sad Killer”

Rawle Fraklyn, 33, called “Rawle Dog” of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Sunday night shot by a man he met whilst on reman at the Lusignan Prison.

The suspect, who is known as “Sad Killer” and Dutchy”, remains at large.

Police said the victim and the suspect met each other whilst serving time at the Lusignan Prison.

According to the victim, during their time together, the suspect would usually threaten to kill him.

At around 21:45hrs on Sunday, the victim was riding his pedal cycle into the Sparendaam Squatting Area when he was confronted by the suspect who told him “look how long I waiting on you”.

The suspect then whipped out a firearm and shot the victim to his right hip; he then ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim called a taxi which took him to hospital, where he was admitted a patient and is in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.