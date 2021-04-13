“Rasta Man” charged for gunning down contractor

A second suspect in the murder of Kitty, Georgetown contractor Peter Gonsalves was charged with the capital offence on Monday and taken to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Derryck Favourite, 30, a clothes vendor of Lot 76 Meadow Brook Gardens, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charge was read to him and he was remanded for the capital offence.

He was jointly charged with his alleged accomplice Daniel Parris, who made his appearance virtually.

It is alleged that Daniel Parris called “Black Boy” and Derryck Favourite called “Rasta Man”, on December 7, 2020, at Garnett Street, Newtown, Georgetown, murdered Peter Gonsalves in the course or furtherance of a robbery under arms.

Favourite was not required to plead; the duo has since been remanded until May 4.

On February 8, Parris was remanded to prison for the murder. He had made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

On December 7, 2020, Peter Gonsalves, a father of four, was gunned down during a robbery in front of Red Bar, at Garnett Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

At the time, he was in the company of a coworker, who was a passenger on Gonsalves’ bike.

During the ordeal, the pillion rider fell to the ground and the two men, who were armed, made good their escape with the now dead man’s XR motorcycle, CJ 600.

Gonsalves was shot at least three times about his body by the two men – one of whom was armed with a handgun. They reportedly trailed him to the drinking bar.

Parris is no stranger to the law and was jailed back in May 2017 for 18 months. He pleaded guilty to committing a violent robbery. The facts of the case state that at High Street, Georgetown, on April 28, 2017, he robbed the victim of a Samsung Galaxy S5 phone, valued at $40,000, a phone case valued at $4000 and $50,000.