Rape accused remanded for shooting 17-Y-O victim

A Corentyne, Berbice rape accused was on Monday remanded on an attempted murder charge.

Remanded was 40-year-old Ravello Tyndall, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on January 20, he shot a 17-year-old boy. Tyndall is currently facing rape charges and the teen is one of the victims.

Tyndall reportedly went to the home of the teenager at about 21:30h on Thursday last and jumped the back fence to gain access. Upon seeing the teen, he fired one shot but missed.

However, a second shot hit the teen in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Tyndall reportedly went over to him and fired a third shot which also hit the teen.

The man then exited the yard. The Police were informed and Tyndall was subsequently arrested.

He appeared on Monday at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore and was remanded. The case will continue on February 8.

Tyndall was released from prison on $300,000 bail on December 29, 2021, after being remanded for two months on charges of having sexual activity with two underage boys and being involved in sexual activity with a third against his will.

The victims are 15, 17, and 18 years old. The rapes are alleged to have been committed between January 1 and October 8, 2021, in Region Six.

Police say the three charges which Tyndall is before the court for were committed while Tyndall was armed with a knife.

This is not the first time Tyndall has had dealings with the law.

Some years ago, Tyndall was wanted in the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for questioning in relation to a murder.