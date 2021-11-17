Rape accused now charged with attempted murder

Thirty-four-year-old Melroy Barry of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was remanded to prison for the alleged attempted murder committed on a female hairdresser which occurred back in June of this year.

Barry appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Azore on Monday where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictment.

The case was postponed to January 11, 2022, for statements.

In December 2010, Barry attempted to take his own life after he was slapped with a rape charge. It was reported that the man had reported to the Cove and John Police Station that he had drunk a poisonous substance. A vial was found in his possession and he was subsequently admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

At the time of the incident, he was on bail after he was charged for rape which was under Police investigation.