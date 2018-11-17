Rank among 3 in custody for stolen motorcycle found in his yard

A member of the Joint Services is now in custody after a stolen motorcycle valued at some $198,000 was found in his yard during the wee hours of Friday morning.

This publication understands that the rank is among three suspects who are in custody for the offence.

Nowaab Abdul, 53, of Lot 317 East Street North Cummingsburg Georgetown, who is the owner of the red motorcycle which bears registration number CJ 5990 reported his bike was stolen between 21:30h on Thursday.

Police said that around 04:00h on Friday morning an investigation was conducted where the rank among two others were detained for the motorcycle after it was found at the home of the Joint Services member who resides in West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme Georgetown.

The trio are currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Of recent, the number of public servants implicated in crimes have peaked.

Observers have since argued that a deterrent to the issue, among instituting stiffer sanctions, is to have government workers properly remunerated.