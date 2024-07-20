Ramon Gaskin dies

Popular political commentator and social activist, Ramon Gaskin has died at the age of 82.

He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital located on Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Gaskin is reported to have been ill for some time.

He first rose to fame after the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) won the 1992 General and Regional Elections, after which he was appointed as Chairman of Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

Years later, Gaskin had resigned and started working for locally-owned private sector companies while he continued to advocate for workers’ rights.

