Ramnaresh Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall officially opens

An idea which developed some ten years ago has now become reality with the official opening of Ramnaresh Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It was an extremely “overwhelming” moment for the former West Indies cricketer who vowed to ensure the establishment upkeeps a high standard.

In his remarks during the official opening ceremony today, Sarwan noted that this venture would not have been possible without the support of his family, friends, various private sector organisations, and the Guyana Government.

With convenient parking and access to a wide variety of amenities, the Amazonia Mall is perfectly positioned to become to go-to location for all one’s needs and desires.

The Mall itself boasts over 20 different stores, both international and local brands ranging from fast food outlets, hardware stores, salons, and restaurants including Sarwan’s very own RS53 Resto Bar.

It will also include a doctor’s office as well as a Caribbean Cinemas which will feature six different screens.

The establishment has created employment for over 300 persons.

In his feature address, President Dr Irfaan Ali lauded the former cricketer on his successful business venture, assuring that his government is moving in a direction that will add value to Amazonia Mall and other businesses along the East Bank corridor.

The Head of State highlighted the wide range of projects which will drastically transform the East Bank corridor, including new road networks, internationally-branded hotels, modern housing schemes, and of course, the new Demerara River Bridge crossing – the contract for which, the President said, will be signed before the end of the year.

Dr Ali pointed out that these investments will significantly contribute to the development of the East Bank of Demerara and will open up numerous opportunities for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

He also noted that because of these planned investments, inclusive of the new Demerara Bridge, the cost of an acre of land on the “West Side” of the Demerara River has already “increased tremendously”.

The Head of State made it clear that the government has grand developmental plans for all regions of the country, and he called out naysayers for their unsubstantiated criticisms of such visions.

He made reference to the slew of criticisms from the Opposition camp under the former PPP/C administration when it was embarking on a number of developmental projects on the East Bank including the Providence National Stadium, the then Princess Hotel, the Texila University, as well as several housing initiatives.

According to Ali, his government welcomes constructive criticisms and as such, he urged the naysayers to be constructive when they seek to criticise.

Moreover, he encouraged persons who may have an idea or a solution to existing problems, to communicate those to government ministers who are constantly conducting outreaches and meeting with the people.