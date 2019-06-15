Ramjattan elected AFC leader unopposed; Trotman is now Chairman 

Public Security Minister and incumbent Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan, was earlier today elected unopposed as leader of his party, riding on the endorsement of incumbent leader Raphael Trotman.

INews understands that Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson and Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes declined nominations for the leadership of the party, paving the way for Ramjattan’s election.

Trotman, who is also Natural Resources Minister, was in turn endorsed as Chairman of the party by Ramjattan, for which he was not opposed.

Meanwhile, it is understood that with outgoing AFC General Secretary (GS) Marlon Williams not contesting his position, there are five nominees including former GS David Patterson, Michael Leonard, Beverly Alert, Leonard Craig and Michael Carrington.

AFC’s one-day conference is being held at St. Paul’s Retreat Centre at Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.