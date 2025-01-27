Ramjattan complains of traffic congestion, but criticises Govt’s investment in more roads

Opposition Member of Parliament Khemraj Ramjattan has complained of traffic congestion on the country’s roadways but at the same time, has criticised the government’s investment in infrastructure.

The former public security minister was at the time debating the $1.382 trillion budget 2025 on Monday.

“Monies could be spent in some measure of getting life better for our Guyanese people in relation to traffic congestion. I now have to spend 30 minutes from Delph Street to Hadfield Street, my new office,” Ramjattan complained.

However, earlier in his presentation, the former Alliance For Change (AFC) leader criticised the government’s massive infrastructure investments, including in more roads and bridges across the country.

“The wellbeing of Guyanese against infrastructure work needs to be attended to,” Ramjattan contended.

The parliamentary opposition, comprising both the AFC as well as the Peoples National Congress-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has been critical of government’s investment in infrastructure.

“We can’t eat the roads and the bridges,” AFC leader Nigel Hughes had remarked.

Some of the government’s ongoing infrastructural projects include the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge as well as the Ogle to Eccles Highway, which will ease traffic congestion when completed.

The Heroes Highway from Mandela Avenue to Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – which was constructed by the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) administration, has already resulted in lesser traffic congestion on the EBD roadway.

Other infrastructural projects that have significantly led to a reduction in traffic congestion across the country include the Cemetery Road Enhancement Project as well as the widening of the Conversation Tree to Delhi Street roadway.

Also contributing to a reduction in traffic congestion in Region Three is the Schoonord to Crane highway.

