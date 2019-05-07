Ramjattan accuses school officials of selling drugs to students

Officials within the school system are suspected to be culprits in the emerging issue of students using illegal drugs, says Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan.

“We have to talk to some of these school officials too because we believe that the culprits are within those schools. It is very difficult to identify them but we have some suspects,” he told reporters at a press conference Friday.

Ramjattan explained that law enforcement officials have been successful in capturing some persons who were involved with the introduction and/or sale of ecstasy and other illegal substances in certain schools but there still may be some who are employed in the school environments.

“I would not want to give you all the activities that we have done but we believe that people inside of the school system might now be indulging and that is why we will still have [illegal substances in schools].

“And all we can do in relation to that is, of course, when we caught them we will prosecute and so on. But we are asking those persons not to do those things, it is harming our society, it is harming our children, and we have to have some self-restraint in what you indulge in.”

“It is endangering our next generation. And we don’t want them and these are bright kids and just for a couple dollars these officials might very well be doing it.”

In February of this year, a 20-year-old private school student was sentenced to three years in prison after he was found to have ecstasy in his possession.

CANU had also recently disclosed that it discovered a drug ring in several city schools.