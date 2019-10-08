Ramdhani siblings win doubles tournament in Canada

The Yonex Alberta Series #1 Tournament over the weekend got a double dose of badminton excellence, as siblings Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani put on a great show for the tournament, which was hosted at the Sunridge Badminton Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from October 4-5, 2019.

The Ramdhani siblings took home gold in the Mixed Doubles C Flight division while Priyanna won the women’s singles & doubles in the B-Flight.

The exhibition of talent and skill was described as an “extremely great performance” from the Guyanese duo, especially given the fact that they went up against top competitors in the number one-ranked Pan- American country.

In the mixed doubles event, the siblings breezed past the quarter-final stage on a bye, but met with Archangelo and Archelle Ouano of the Sunridge Badminton Centre in the semi-final. There the Guyanese made light work of their opponents, winning 21- 17, 21- 15.

In the final showdown, the duo were made to battle with Sunridge Badminton Centre’s Derrick Golf & Winter Club’s Viro Hang & Ivy Ung. Once again, the Guyanese players put on a show to win the encounter in two straight sets, 21-12, 21-15.

Priyanna thereafter extended her dominance into the B Flight women’s singles and doubles competitions. The 17-year-old defeated Carol Fu of the Calgary Winter Club in two straight sets 21-10, 21-13, to cop the gold medal.

Over in the doubles division, she teamed up with Mary Smith to overcome Calgary Winter Club’s and Drive Sports Badminton Club’s Carol Fu and Jessica Leung: 21-14, 21-13 for another first position.

Other results from the Guyanese during the tournament:

Men Singles A-Flight results:

First Round: Narayan Ramdhani won a bye

Second Round: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Chet Sandhu of Clear One Calgary: 21-5, 21-5

Third Round: Narayan Ramdhani lost to Guoxing Huang [No-1 Seed] : 21-6, 21-12

Men Singles B-Flight Results:

Round One: Narayan Ramdhani won a bye

Quarter-Finals: Narayan Ramdhani defeated Mingwei Yang of Sunridge Badminton Centre: 21-13, 21-14

Semi-Finals: Narayan Ramdhani lost to Archangelo Ouano of Sunridge Badminton Centre: 23-21, 21-18

Ladies Singles A-Flight Results:

Quarter-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Ivy Ung of Derrick Golf & Winter Club: 21-16, 21-3

Semi-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani lost to Reshma Bhambhani [No 2 Seed] of B-Active Badminton Club: 21-11, 14-21, 21-13 in a thrilling three-setter.

Ladies Doubles A-Flight Results:

Quarter-Finals: Narayan Ramdhani and Mary Smith defeated Archelle Ouano and Ivy Ung of Sunridge Badminton Centre

Derrick Golf & Winter Club: 21-15, 21-5

Semi-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani and Mary Smith lost to No 1 Seeds Emily Chan and Samantha Hsu of the Glencoe Club & B-Active Badminton Club: 21-14, 21-14.