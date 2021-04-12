Ramadan teaches us to have love for all and hatred for none – President

Ramadan Message 2021 of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Love of all and hatred of none

I extend Ramadan Mubarak greetings to the entire Islamic community of Guyana and, by extension to all Guyanese.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of reform – a month of returning to piety and spiritual purity for Muslims. It is traditional at this time for Muslims to not only fast from food and drink but to desist from evil thoughts, words and actions.

Ramadan is also a time for reforming and perfecting our character. It reminds us that a sign of good character is showing care and consideration and beneficence towards others.

Ramadan is also a period for expressing gratitude. As we reflect on the challenges posed in a Covid-19 environment, let us be grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with the observance of another Ramadan, so that we can inculcate the correct attitude and behaviour necessary for our success here on earth, as well as in the hereafter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed our vulnerabilities and helplessness, but Ramadan teaches us the powerful and redeeming virtues of humility, empathy, and gratitude. During this Holy Month, let us therefore never forget to express our gratitude for God’s infinite love, mercy, and wisdom.

Fasting brings us closer to God and grounds us in the desirable values of humbleness and understanding. Fasting offers a pathway to piety but requires that we clean our hearts of every form of hatred, envy, and prejudice.

Ramadan teaches us to have love for all and hatred for none, The Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) reminded us that:

You will not enter Paradise until you have faith, and you will not have faith until you love each other. Shall I show you something that, if you did, you would love each other? Spread peace between yourselves.

During this Holy Month may we all strive to live as Brothers and Sisters. May we banish hatred, envy, and prejudice from our hearts and from our relations with one another.

May we follow the example of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him), whose generosity is worthy of emulation.

Ramadan Mubarak to all of you and your families.

May this Ramadan bring with it true blessings and success for all of us as we fast. Remember those who are less fortunate, remember every Guyanese, remember all humans in our prayers as together we seek to exit this pandemic.

Ramadan Mubarak.