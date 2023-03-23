Ramadan is a reminder of mercies, grace of God – President Ali

With the sighting of the moon on Wednesday evening, the Holy Month of Ramadan commences today and President Dr Irfaan Ali, in extending Ramadan wishes, wants to see everyone’s hearts be filled with forgiveness and mercy so that they can all be better humans.

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) confirmed the sighting of the crescent and declared the 1st night of Ramadan to be Wednesday, March 22, 2023 and the 1st day of Ramadan to be Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Consequently, Taraweeh prayers began on Wednesday to commence fasting in observance of the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

In brief remarks, streamed on his Facebook page, President Ali said Ramadan is a reminder of the mercies and grace of God Almighty.

Importantly, he noted, it is a period during which persons’ ability to forgive, be merciful, be humble, prayerful, be generous and gracious is being tested, examined and re-enforced for the pleasure of God Almighty.

“I pray Allah bless all of us as a country, a single family, strengthen us in faiths and open our hearts with mercy, knowing through faith, all things are possible. May this Ramadan bring tremendous blessing to all our homes; open mercy, forgiveness and grace and help us all to be better human beings. Ramadan Mubarak!” the Head of State declared.

Meanwhile, President of the CIOG, Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad, also extended Ramadan greetings to all Guyanese especially the Muslim community.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan should be received with deep respect, love, and gratitude. This month was gifted to us so that we could focus on purifying our bodies, minds, and hearts in order to come closer to Allah (swt), our Creator…,” he stated.

According to the CIOG Head, the intention should be to utilise Ramadan to enhance one’s spiritual growth and to seek Allah’s pleasure and draw closer to Him.

“Preparing and refreshing ourselves of the virtues of Ramadan, the significance of Ramadan will cause us to appreciate this blessed month in a deeper manner. Our preparation has to start now, if not done already to welcome this distinguished guest. We must train our bodies, increase in our worship and spiritual practices now. Engage in extra voluntary prayers, reciting the Quran on a committed schedule daily, forgive those who have wronged you, spreading goodness, help those in need and be a lamppost of positivity for our family and friends and members of our community,” he stated.

The CIOG President added, “May our fasting, sacrifice, and prayer during Ramadan contribute to the healing and cleansing of the entire world, so that truth, justice, and harmony will prevail. When we speak only the truth, we will reap enormous benefits and openings… I pray Allah (swt) gives us the strength and health to fast throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and also to stand in prayer during all its blessed nights… May Allah (swt) bless, guide, and protect us, and have mercy on us all. May Allah (swt) bless and have mercy on our country and the entire world. May each and every one benefit fully from this noble and blessed guest and may it be a source of healing for us all.”

