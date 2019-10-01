Rally behind the Warriors! …Fans urged to grab remaining CPL tickets

As the Guyana Amazon Warriors return home for their two final preliminary matches in the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League, patrons are reminded to pick up their tickets so that they may be part of the ‘Biggest Party in Sport’ at Providence.

Table leaders Amazon Warriors will take on former two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs on Thursday October 3 from 18:00h, then will turn their attention to defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders the day after from 20:00h as they seek to extend their lead on the points table ahead of the play-offs.

Tickets are available at the Central Ticket Office at Lot 238 Camp and Quamina streets, Georgetown, where the Amazon Warriors merchandise and souvenir store can also be found. Tickets can be obtained from 08:00h to 17:00h until match days.