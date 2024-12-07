Raids at Lusignan Prison net cellphones, improvised weapons

Searches conducted over the past few weeks at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara have netted a number of contraband items.

The exercises were carried out by officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service between November 23 and December 7, 2024 at the ECD penitentiary.

Among the unlawful instruments and items seized during the searches were cell phones along with batteries and chargers, cigarettes and lighters, improvised weapons, scissors and a small quantity of marijuana.

--- ---