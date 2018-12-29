Raiding, illegal mining remains significant problems in the sector- Minister

“Raiding and illegal mining remains significant problems in the sector and this death only

reinforces the resulting dangers of these. It is high time persons understand these dangers

and deter from doing such acts.”

Those were the words of the Natural Resources Ministry in a statement issued on the death of 11-year-old Tyrone Tyrel DeSouza who died during a cave-in at a mining pit in the Fish Creek, Backdam area in the North West District.

The Ministry in offering it condolences to relatives of child said that these acts are a great cause of concern for the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

Reports indicate that the child, as part of a group of children, ventured onto a mining

claim, owned by miner Terrence Yarde and started an illegal search for gold.

This resulted in the collapse of the pit covering the child and tragically leading to his death.

According to the Ministry’s statement “mines safety remains avid to the interest of the Ministry and as such we continue to look into mining deaths that result from these practices.

An investigation has since been launched into this matter.”

Just recently, Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City, Wismar Linden met his demise when a portion of rocks from mining pit reportedly fell onto his head.

He was however, quickly picked up and rushed to the Issano Health Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death came on the heels of two other mining related deaths, that recently occurred in Mowasi Backdam, where Shawn Anthony James, 32, of Aishalton Village, Rupununi and Deon Sproston called “Jersey Joe” of Lot 133 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara lost their lives after the pit they were working in also caved-in.