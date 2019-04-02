Raid at Mazaruni Prison unearths large quantity of contraband items

Contraband smuggling has been a perennial problem within the prison system, and this is compounded by the fact that both prison and Police Officers are facilitating the illegal trade, which is said to be “big business”.

On this note, a large quantity of prohibited items were unearthed during a six-hour search by ranks of the joint service on Monday at the Mazaruni Prison.

Among the items were 23 nails, 22 bottles pepper sauce, six razor blades, eight lighters, two metal spoons, 14 improvised weapons, four pieces of wire, four bottles homemade wine, one nail clip, one transformer, one knife, four pieces of rope, one sim card, one USB, one tweezer, one glass, 13 improvised smoking utensils, one earpiece, one metal fork, 24 disposable blades and one carved out bible use to hide cellphone.

About two weeks ago, an early morning raid at the New Amsterdam Prison by members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service had unearthed several items such as cellphones, a Rambo knife, shaving set, improvised weapons, phone chargers, metal spoons and a 27 razor blades among others.