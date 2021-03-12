Rafeek Khan is new GMSA President

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The AGM was held in two parts. On March 2, 2021, the 13-member Board of Directors was elected, and on March 11, 2021, the new President of the Association, three Vice Presidents, and the remaining members of the Board of Directors were elected.

Mr. Rafeek Khan, Managing Director of Woods Direct, was elected unopposed as President of the Organisation. He is supported by Mr. Ramsay Ali, CEO of Sterling Products Limited, as First Vice President, Mr. Peter Pompey of Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry, as Second Vice President and Dr. Vishnu Doerga of Action Coach as Third Vice President. The treasurer is Mr. Vasudeo Singh, Chief Financial Officer of Demerara Distillers Limited.

Mr. Khan, in his brief remarks to the Board, spoke of alignment of the GMSA. He alluded to the fact that Guyana is on the verge of a new economic era and uncharted territories for many businesses. He said, “the GMSA will continue to play a leading role as a Business Support Organisation and we will be realigning our strategic plan to meet the evolving needs of our members”. He also added that the GMSA must identify its key objectives and keep a direct focus on how the organisation will achieve it.

He said, “one of the main focus will be to develop plans targeted to alleviate the strains across each of our sub-sectors, so that these companies can improve their competitiveness and competitive positions to gain advantage of the promising opportunities ahead”.

Mr. Khan also alluded to the fact that the pandemic has brought upon many new challenges for businesses across the country. He said, “as we recognize the challenges many businesses are still facing from Covid-19, the pandemic has taught us to think outside of the box, and intensify our strategies for promoting our members”. Mr. Khan continued that there is power in numbers, and emphasized that the organization must work collaboratively with the broad mission in mind.

Board of Directors 2021/2022

Mr. Rafeek Khan – Woods Direct

Mr. Ramsay Ali – Sterling Products Limited

Mr. Peter Pompey – Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry

Dr. Vishnu Doerga – Action Coach

Mr. Clinton Williams – Guyana National Industrial Corporation

Mr. Denishwar Bissessar- Superior Woods

Ms. Carol Webster – O Squared Consulting

Mr. Michael Rodrigues – Troy Resources Limited

Mr. Shyam Nokta – Environmental Management Consultants

Mr. Vasudeo Singh – Demerara Distillers Limited

Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo – Banks DIH Limited

Mr. Raymond Ramsaroop – Edward Beharry and Company Limited

Mr. Mohindra Chand – Barama Company Limited

Mr. Chris Persaud – UMAMI

Mr. Andre Cummings – Floor It Guyana

Ms. Roseann Bulkan – Bulkan Timber Works

Mr. Bert Sukhai – National Milling Company

Mr. Orson Ferguson – Guyana Telephone and Telegraph

Ms. Glenis Hodge – Tropical Shipping

Ms. Upasna Mudlier – Denmor Garments