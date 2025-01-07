Radar speed signs installed on key roadways; data generated to inform strategies to improve road safety

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

The Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) have installed new radar speed signs connected to advanced cloud infrastructure as part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project.

Designed to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns, the data generated from these signs will be used to implement strategies aimed at reducing speeds and improving road safety across Guyana.

With signs being deployed countrywide, this project highlights the Government’s commitment to using technology and data-driven solutions to create safer roads and smarter traffic management systems.

