‘Racism does not align with PNC ideology’ – Chairman

Chairman of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC) Shurwayne Holder is defending his party amid claims that it is not welcoming to its Indo-Guyanese members.

He was at the time dispelling claims that the party is sidelining and attempting to stifle its members who criticise party leader Aubrey Norton ahead of internal leadership elections.

Of recent, a war of words erupted among several members, including party stalwart Amna Ally, former Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine and the party’s chairman himself.

It started with Ally expressing her opinion on Norton being an unfit and undemocratic leader who is responsible for divisions within the PNC.

Her comments, however, did not go down well with the rookie chairman, who wasted no time in attacking the seasoned politician, who has been serving the PNC for over 50 years.

Holder, who was elected chair in 2021, blasted Ally for her comments.

This prompted former Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine, a PNC member, to question whether Indo-Guyanese are truly accepted by the party.

Narine said the incident raises pertinent questions about the PNC’s stance towards internal dissent and the representation of individuals from different backgrounds.

He specifically questioned: “…does the PNC truly welcome individuals of Indian descent, like myself, under its current leadership?”

He went on to call on the PNC to address the concerns raised by loyal members, who feel marginalised due to their Indian heritage or desire to challenge the party’s leadership.

But during a press conference on Thursday, Holder responded to these developments, contending that the PNC is a diverse political group.

“When I said what I said, it was nothing of race, nothing in my statement could insinuate race. In fact, Shurwayne Holder, his mother is Indian, his grandmother is Indian, his wife is Amerindian. I have spoken with comrade Ally and I have told her that we can have our disagreement but she too knows me personally and can never associate race with me,” Holder posited.

“That doesn’t not align with our ideology, it does not align with the principles, it does align with the practice of the party over the years…we are welcoming Indo-Guyanese into this party and we want to see a party with Indigenous Guyanese,” Holder added.

Ally and a few other prominent members have since expressed their support for Roysdale Forde, who will be challenging Norton for the position of PNC leader.

It was previously announced that the PNCR Congress would be held before August 31, 2024, however, an exact date was never announced.

Holder had said preparations are ongoing and a committee is being established to finalise the PNC members list ahead of congress.

