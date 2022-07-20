Quindon Bacchus’s death: PI date to be set in October, case adjourned

A date for the commencement of the preliminary inquiry into the death of Quindon Bacchus will be set in October.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the matter was called at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faboyo Azore. At Tuesday’s heading, the Magistrate set October 5 for disclosure of statements and fixture of a date for commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Bacchus, 23, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was fatally shot to the body several times during a Police sting operation.

Police Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega has since been charged for his death.

De Nobrega, who allegedly shot and killed Bacchus, alongside Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon were charged in relation to his death. Twenty-two-year-old De Nobrega of Downer Canal, Liliendaal, was slapped with a murder charge.

The policemen appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to their respectable charges.

The two others, 24-year-old Simon of Bareroot, East Coast Demerara, and 35-year-old McLennon of B Field Sophia were charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice. Simon was slapped with a second charge for conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline. They were all remanded to prison.

Bacchus, a father of one, was shot several times about his body following an encounter with Police ranks. It was reported that on June 10, ranks were conducting an intelligence-led operation in the Haslington New Scheme area of the ECD after receiving some information earlier in the day.

The ranks went to Bacchus’s home, where he was seen with a firearm in his possession. He had reportedly intended to sell it. The plainclothes rank, who was armed, made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus.

In the process of handing over the firearm to the rank, an alarm was raised. A chase ensued and shots were fired, hitting the now deceased man about his body. Police said Bacchus was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined, but subsequently died. The incident was investigated by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) which had recommended that the three officers be charged.