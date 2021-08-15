Quick response by Fire Service saves New Amsterdam house

Destruction was averted in the wee hours of Saturday after prompt response by the Guyana Fire Service averted major damages.

According to police reports, the fire, so far of unknown origin, broke out sometime between 23:30h on Friday and 00:25h Saturday at Matthew Allen Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Rover James, 42, resided alone at the residence.

James told the police that he secured his home around 23:30 hours on Friday and left to catch crab. Upon his return almost an hour later, he observed smoke emanating from the building.

The man immediately contacted the Guyana Fire Service, which responded quickly and extinguished the blaze had, up to that time, only partially scorched the roof of the house.