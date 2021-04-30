Pyramid Scheme mastermind slapped with 15 more charges

Keziah Jeuel Roberts, a nursing assistant and the alleged mastermind behind a pyramid scheme, was on Friday slapped with an additional 15 counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

She made her appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where she pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges.

Following her plea, she was ordered to post bail in the sum of $500,000.

However, the defendant was granted bail in a reduced sum of $300,000, after her attorney told the court that she was previously released on $180,000 bail for similar charges that are currently before the court.

Roberts was on April 17, charged with four counts of obtaining money by false pretence when she made her first court appearance.

She was not required to plea to the indictable charges and was released on bail in the sum of $180,000. Roberts was also ordered to lodge her passport and to report to the Special Organised Crime Unit until the conclusion of the matter.

Based on reports received, Roberts had registered a business under the name ‘Kapital Kare Investment’ with the Registrar of Companies and posted a business flyer on her Facebook page enticing persons to invest in her company.

These persons were asked to invest the sum of $40,000 with the intention of receiving a return of $ 180,000 within 21 days of their investment.

Several persons had reportedly invested varying sums of monies in her company and never received their capital or returns as promised. As a result, the matter was reported to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force, and a ‘Wanted Bulletin’ was issued by the Guyana Police Force for her arrest.

Following, the release of the wanted bulletin on April 13, Roberts accompanied by her Attorney, visited SOCU where she was arrested and later brought before the court.