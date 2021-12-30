“Put Guyana first” – GGDMA condemns Opposition’s “unparliamentary behaviour”

See full statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA):

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) condemns the unparliamentary behaviour that played out in the National Assembly last evening.

The GGDMA calls on politicians to put Guyana first and to work together in a peaceful and dignified manner in keeping which the expectation of the citizenry. Democracy and a respect for the rule of law must become the hallmarks on which a growing Guyana must be built. The nation is still reeling and is yet to fully recover from the undemocratic attempts to hold on to power in 2020. We must guard against slipping into that pit again.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association condemns the blatant and vulgar attempts to subvert democracy.

Guyana cannot continue to be the Caribbean’s parliamentary laughingstock, we must do better. The members of parliament are elected by the people to represent them in this, the highest decision-making body, not to act out like the common rabble.

Parliamentary members cannot deny Guyanese the representation they need, and must have, if the country is to progress. The GGDMA calls on all members of parliament to return to the democratic practices and behaviors that should be associated with Guyana’s highest decision-making body.