Pumps in G/town fully operable – Mustapha

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha today visited several of the city’s drainage pumps to ensure they were fully functional.

While speaking with media operatives, Minister Mustapha confirmed that all of the drainage pumps in Georgetown were fully operable with the exception of Princes Street pump.

He also took the opportunity to urge persons to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue to fall across several regions and encouraged to desist from throwing garbage into the waterways as this can affect the functionality of the pumps as was the case with princess street pump .

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by the Chairman of the NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth and NDIA Engineer Timothy Innis.