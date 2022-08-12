Pump attendant slapped with murder charge 

Tharun Balgobin of New Area, Canfield, East Canje and a pump operator attached to Rose Hall Estate appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court charged with murder.

It is alleged that between August 4 and 5 at Rosehall Estate murdered Angraj Kumar Indrpaul.



In court, he was represented by Attorney at law Mercaline Bacchus.

Police Prosecutor Pheonia Morrison said the police had completed all statements but are waiting on the post mortem report to have the file completed.

She asked for three weeks and promised to make a full disclosure of all statements and other evidence.

Balgobin will have to return to court on September 7.

The matter has been transfered to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

Murdered, Angraj Kumar Indrpaul