Puerto Rico governor resigns after mass protests

[BBC] Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló has announced his resignation after days of mass street protests in the US territory.

Mr Rosselló, who had only on Sunday insisted he would stay on, said he would continue working until 2 August to allow an orderly transition.

He has been at the centre of a group text message scandal that has already led two top officials to resign.

The leaked messages revealed sexist, profane and homophobic comments.

The chat, which contained 880 pages of exchanges between the governor and 11 male allies, was leaked on 13 July and led to days of protests outside the governor’s mansion in San Juan.

