PUC secured $47.9M in compensation for consumers in 2023

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was able to secure $47.9 million in compensation for consumers in 2023.

But with an overall decrease of 30.81 per cent in complaints received last year, the commission is optimistic that service providers are making strides in quality of service.

According to the commission in a recent report, the PUC received 256 complaints last year. Out of this amount, 224 (87.5 per cent) of these complaints were resolved by the commission.

As a result of these resolutions, $47.9 million in compensation went into the hands of Guyanese consumers.

Considering the fact that the PUC received 370 complaints in 2022, the complaints received last year are a 30.81 percent decrease.

Complaints filed against the Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company Inc. (GTT) and the Guyana Power & Light Inc. (GPL) decreased by 31.45 per cent (from 159 to 109 complaints) and 41.78 per cent (from 146 to 85 complaints) respectively.

“Meanwhile, the number of complaints against E-Networks Inc. (ENet) and Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) remained consistent at 2 and 60 respectively. The Commission in the reporting year did not receive complaints against U-Mobile (Cellular) Inc. (Digicel),” PUC said in its report.

“The decline in overall complaints against service providers suggests changes in the quality of service provided and consumer satisfaction levels. Whilst there was a decrease in the number of complaints received by the Commission, matters regarding technical issues remain the highest number of complaints in 2023 at 41 per cent.”

In a further break down, PUC said that 31 per cent of the complaints received were for billing issues, while 12 per cent represented matters concerning tampering with the service. The remaining 16 per cent of complaints received concerned applications, disconnections, compensations, reconnections, terminations and transfer of service.

It was revealed that PUC approached GPL seeking to have it change its Standard Operating Procedures for compensating customers for damaged appliances. This was after a forensic examination of the compensation complaints received in 2023. As of 2024, PUC reported that the GPL was still scrutinizing the proposal and they expressed hoped that the proposal could be implemented in 2024

“During the year in review a total of $14,387,133 was awarded to consumers who filed complaints with the Commission. This sum represents compensation for damage to appliances, adjustments for billing errors, penalties for breach of service standards and reimbursements for services which were not provided.”

“Additionally, for cases filed before the year under review but resolved in 2023 credit adjustments and compensation were also awarded. This resulted in the sum of $47,913,418 awarded to consumers during the year 2023,” the commission added.

The PUC, guided by the Public Utilities Commission Act No 26 of 1990, came into effect on October 1, 1990. The Act was amended in 1991, 1994 and 1999. The PUC is tasked with regulating utilities and service providers, including GTT, GPL, GWI, and Digicel. In the past, it had to level fines against certain utility providers.

--- ---