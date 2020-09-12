Public Works Ministry to remove derelicts, other encumbrances from EBD corridor on Sunday 

The Ministry of Public Works will be embarking on a campaign to remove all derelicts and obstructions/encumbrances such as mobile vending carts, shops and bars from along the Public Road across the country.
This exercise will commence on Sunday on the East Bank of Demerara Main Access Road.
According to the Ministry, this is being conducted in accordance with Section 29 of the Road Act Cap. 51:01 of the Laws of Guyana.
“The general public and violators are advised to remove all such violations before the campaign commences. All encumbrances found on the Government’s reserve during this campaign will be removed immediately with a recovery cost attached,” the Ministry warned.
Below is a list of the items being targeted for removal:
1. Derelict Vehicle/Equipment
2. Immovable Vehicle
3. Hardware Store
4. Barber Shop
5. Rum Shop and Bar
6. Builders waste
7. Roadside Shop
8. Car Park
9. Sawmill
10. Cargo Containers
11. Scrap Iron Dealer
12. Clay Stock Pile/Heap
13. Sand/Stone Heap 14. Structure
15. Mobile Vending Cart
16. Tyre Servicing
17. Mud-dumping
18. Workshop
19. Non-Derelict
20. Concrete mixing (ROAD)
21. No Stopping/No Parking Sign
22. None Approved Sign Board
23. Paddy Drying
24. Raised Driveway/Property Access