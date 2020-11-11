Public Service Appellate Tribunal sworn in

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday swore in the Chairman and members of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal during a simple ceremony held at the Office of the President. President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday swore in the Chairman and members of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal during a simple ceremony held at the Office of the President.

Former Appeal Court Judge Nandram Kissoon took the oath of office as Chairman while, Attorney Abiola Wong-Innis and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Hydar Ally were sworn in as Tribunal members.

Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag and other officials were also at the event, the Office of the President reported.

The Tribunal was established by the Public Service Tribunal Act 1984. The Act empowers the Tribunal to hear appeals from any decision of the Public Service Commission in respect of appointment by promotion of any person to a public office and exercise of disciplinary control over any person holding or acting in any public office.