Public Servants no longer have to wait 3 months for salaries

Persons who have joined the public service unit will not have to wait three months before receiving their salaries, according to newly appointed minister, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

This new measure will take effect after July 2019.

Currently, new public servants are required to work for three consecutive months before receiving their first salary.

“Many public servants have reiterated the issue of having to work for three months before being paid. I have thus far found no rule or policy that substantiates this.”

“I find this practice unconscionable and thus should no longer be a practice in any government agency after the month of July. I am working with my staff to remove this bugbear from those who are desirous of joining the public service,” said Sarabo-Halley.