Public Servants’ minimum wage will be increased to $100,000

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that public sector minimum wage will be increased to $100,000.

He said “By the end of 2025, no public sector employee will be working for less than $100,000 monthly.”

“This will see the disposable income of these employees increasing by more than $1 billion this is how we build prosperity. This is how we reduce disparity, and this is how we build equity in the system,” the Head of State added.

The President is currently addressing the Parliament on cost of living measures.

