Public awareness needed on single window system – VP acknowledges

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has acknowledged a pressing need for greater public awareness surrounding the recently implemented Single Window System, designed to streamline the planning and development application process in Guyana.

This initiative aims to enhance the ease of doing business by providing a centralised online platform for submitting and processing construction permits.

Launched in June 2024 by the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Planning and Development Single Window system seeks to eliminate the bureaucratic hurdles and lengthy processing times that have historically plagued the construction permitting process.

Under the new system, planning applications can be submitted to multiple state agencies simultaneously, significantly reducing approval times that previously extended up to three years.

Speaking at his weekly press conference last Thursday, Jagdeo noted that concerns raised by citizens regarding the system’s visibility are valid and the government will be taking some of the suggestions made in stride.

“We need to do more public awareness surrounding this issue and build capacity at every level to implement the programme effectively. This is a major initiative of the government, and it’s very important that we get it right,” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo emphasised that the Single Window System is not merely a bureaucratic overhaul, but a vital step toward improving the country’s investment climate. “For too long, people have bypassed the planning framework,” he remarked, underlining the initiative’s significance in promoting orderly development amid a rapid expansion across the nation.

The project, which has been in development since 2013, received renewed momentum after the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) returned to office in 2020. It was revealed that over $50 million in private sector investments were stalled due to the protracted permit processing times.

The Single Window System allows applicants to track the progress of their submissions and provides a mechanism for appealing any rejections. This user-friendly approach is expected to enhance transparency and accountability among the various agencies involved.

The implementation of this system was bolstered by the passage of the Planning and Development Single Window Platform (PDSWP) Bill in July 2023, signaling a commitment to creating a business-friendly environment. The system is expected to be a game-changer for the housing and construction sectors, which are experiencing unprecedented growth.

The contract for developing the platform was awarded to Global Services Inc., a consortium of companies based in Guyana, North America, and the United Arab Emirates.

